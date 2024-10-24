Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) recently filed an 8-K form with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to report the issuance of debt securities. The report, dated October 23, 2024, outlines the issuance under the company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-269296).

The debt securities issued by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. on October 23, 2024, include the following:

– $2,000,000,000 4.692% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2030 (referred to as the “2030 Fixed/Floating Rate Securities”)

– $3,500,000,000 5.016% Fixed/Floating Rate Notes due 2035 (referred to as the “2035 Fixed/Floating Rate Securities,” collectively with the 2030 securities known as the “Securities”)

As part of the report, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. included several exhibits. Notably, Exhibit 5.1 presents the opinion of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP regarding the Securities, while Exhibit 23.1 contains the Consent of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, included with Exhibit 5.1. Additionally, pursuant to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T, Exhibit 101 provides cover page information formatted in iXBRL (Inline eXtensible Business Reporting Language), and Exhibit 104 contains a Cover Page Interactive Data File formatted in iXBRL within Exhibit 101.

The filing also disclosed the registrant’s compliance with the appropriate Securities Exchange Act of 1934 requirements. The report was signed on behalf of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. by Matthew E. Tropp, Assistant Secretary, on October 23, 2024.

Investors and stakeholders of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. can access the full details of the 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This news piece is based on the recent filing submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. regarding debt securities issuance on October 23, 2024. This information is intended to provide transparency to investors and interested parties in the financial markets.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

