SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Shares Down 8.3% – Here’s What Happened

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW)'s stock price traded down 8.3% during trading on Wednesday. The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.44. 5,760 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 16,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

About SolarWindow Technologies

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc engages in the development of transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods under LiquidElectricity Coatings brand. The company's coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions, which is applied to rigid and flexible glass, and plastic surfaces to transform ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices.

