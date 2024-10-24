Happiness Development Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Happiness Development Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.73. 3,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 14,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
Happiness Development Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.
About Happiness Development Group
Happiness Development Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids.
