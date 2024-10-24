Catizen Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $106.41 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $106.41 million and approximately $113.81 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00245308 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.44667502 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $138,235,384.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.