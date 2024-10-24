Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 57.30 ($0.74). Approximately 33,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 572,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.80 ($0.76).

Novacyt Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of £40.47 million, a PE ratio of -110.19 and a beta of -1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 72.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 61.50.

Novacyt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novacyt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novacyt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.