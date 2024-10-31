Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 35,743 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after buying an additional 1,523,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after buying an additional 30,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,500,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,821,000 after buying an additional 8,628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $64.08. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

