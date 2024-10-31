Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Reduced by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.1% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 332,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.79. 1,182,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,138. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

