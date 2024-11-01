Human Investing LLC Sells 476 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Human Investing LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,912 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

CL traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.01. 1,087,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,344,148. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total transaction of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $529,729.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

