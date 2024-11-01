Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after purchasing an additional 214,048 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.06. 23,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,150. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

