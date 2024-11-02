Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.34. Blue Moon Metals shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 23,509 shares trading hands.

Blue Moon Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.12.

About Blue Moon Metals

(Get Free Report)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which includes two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.