Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,307,926 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on KOD
Kodal Minerals Price Performance
About Kodal Minerals
Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kodal Minerals
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.