Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01), with a volume of 9,307,926 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) price target on shares of Kodal Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Kodal Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KOD

Kodal Minerals Price Performance

About Kodal Minerals

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 142.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.50.

(Get Free Report)

Kodal Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kodal Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodal Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.