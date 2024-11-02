FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $185.0 million-$195.0 million. FormFactor also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-$0.33 EPS.

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 979,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,536. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.11. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,961.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,010,897.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $650,294. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

