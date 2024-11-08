WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.90. Approximately 36,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 31,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 90.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 158,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 108,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree PutWrite Strategy Fund

The WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (PUTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 PutWrite index. The fund tracks an index that consists of short SPY put options and cash collateral. The index selects put options that target a premium of 2.5% and rolls its exposure twice a month.

