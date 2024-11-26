The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 137,860 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,860 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $288,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $600.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $582.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $559.60. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $455.41 and a 52 week high of $603.77. The company has a market cap of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

