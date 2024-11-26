Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 14,783 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,076.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,903,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,287,000 after purchasing an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Entegris by 249.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,087,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 20.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after buying an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

