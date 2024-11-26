Catizen (CATI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $71.54 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 26th. Catizen has a market capitalization of $149.33 million and approximately $71.54 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Catizen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000565 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 286,216,950 tokens. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 286,216,950 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.54813268 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $72,654,605.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

