Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 551 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.45.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.66 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.27.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

