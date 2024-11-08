Walker River Resources (CVE:WRR) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Walker River Resources Corp. (CVE:WRR – Get Free Report) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 13,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 49,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Walker River Resources Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

About Walker River Resources

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Lapon Canyon gold project with 147 claims, which covers an area of approximately 2940 acres located in Nevada.

