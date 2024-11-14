Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 105.28 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 104.50 ($1.34). Montanaro UK Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.34), with a volume of 263,261 shares trading hands.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £175.88 million, a P/E ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.34. The company has a quick ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 1.22 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,545.45%.

About Montanaro UK Smaller Companies

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

