NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s What Happened

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $141.81 and last traded at $142.60. Approximately 74,938,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 398,799,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.88%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $98,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

