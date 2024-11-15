Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of HOTH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 140,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,183. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.84. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Get Hoth Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOTH shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Hoth Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoth Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoth Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.