Curi RMB Capital LLC Sells 391 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.12, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

IRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The trade was a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,387 shares of company stock worth $6,971,838 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

