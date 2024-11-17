Curi RMB Capital LLC Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,919,775 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $440,401,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,316,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,074,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,414 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth approximately $55,310,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,720,000 after acquiring an additional 356,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IR opened at $102.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $69.46 and a one year high of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,510.40. The trade was a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,623.78. This represents a 53.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.