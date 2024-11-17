Huntington National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after buying an additional 249,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,938,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $372,135,000 after acquiring an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 642.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,470,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $331,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868,683 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,103,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,329 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 982.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,895,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,596 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.68.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.7 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $80.01. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.76 and a one year high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.