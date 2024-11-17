Metis Global Partners LLC Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 1,100,012.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 363,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,562,046,000 after acquiring an additional 363,004 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NVR by 254.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,001,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,026.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,052.58 and a 12-month high of $9,964.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9,444.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,545.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 38.20%. NVR’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $125.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 494.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,783.33.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,600. This represents a 65.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 775 shares of company stock worth $7,294,073. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

