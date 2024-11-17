Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 37.0% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 89.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.52. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WELL

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.