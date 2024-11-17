Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vivid Seats has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $8.80.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

