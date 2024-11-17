OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,804 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,628,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 119.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $690,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,275. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Bracy sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $306,450.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,579.45. The trade was a 16.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,314 shares of company stock worth $1,534,052. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $182.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

