Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 771 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

