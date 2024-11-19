PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 113,939 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,112,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $511,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,718.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

