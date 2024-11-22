374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) General Counsel Peter Mandel Purchases 10,800 Shares

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Mandel bought 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 258,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,218.75. This trade represents a 4.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCWO opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.83 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. 374Water Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 135,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 374Water by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 101,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 21,212 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 374Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

374Water Inc provides a technology that transforms wet wastes into recoverable resources in the United States. The company transforms wet wastes, including sewage sludge, biosolids, food waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and forever chemicals. It offers AirSCWO systems, a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation that are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams.

