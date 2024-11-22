Ampleforth Governance Token Price Up 18.7% This Week (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00003509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $49.28 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,263,553 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is the governance token of the Ampleforth protocol, a synthetic commodity money adjusting its supply based on demand. FORTH holders can propose and vote on changes to the protocol. Ampleforth, a DeFi protocol, provides a digital asset, AMPL, which adjusts its supply in response to demand changes. FORTH decentralizes the governance of these smart contracts and the protocol. FORTH is used for governance, allowing holders to influence the protocol’s development. Ampleforth and FORTH were created by Evan Kuo and Brandon Iles.”

