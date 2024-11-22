Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Hoppy has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Hoppy has a total market cap of $78.29 million and $4.85 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hoppy

Hoppy’s launch date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00019038 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $5,083,789.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

