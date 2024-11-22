Nwam LLC Takes $8.41 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 75.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $253.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $240.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $191.49 and a 12 month high of $257.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

