Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Jack in the Box Trading Down 1.0 %

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $47.32. 91,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,653. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,360.66. This represents a 5.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 172.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

