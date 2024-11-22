Carl C. Icahn Purchases 3,068 Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Stock

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.19 per share, for a total transaction of $218,410.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,204.51. This represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE UAN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.26. 9,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,786. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $88.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
