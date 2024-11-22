Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,590,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,145,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after purchasing an additional 395,436 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 268,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,771,000 after buying an additional 20,067 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $546.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $416.57 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

