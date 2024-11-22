Insider Selling: Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Director Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) Director Richard T. Scanlon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $790,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at $223,228.72. This trade represents a 77.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Taboola.com Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TBLA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 235,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,981. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 74.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

