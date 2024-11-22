Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,101 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $77,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after buying an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.33.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $357.55 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $200.81 and a one year high of $398.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.77 and its 200 day moving average is $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

