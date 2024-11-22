Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to “Strong-Buy”

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.33.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $357.55 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.19, a P/E/G ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock worth $32,465,110 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,828,000 after purchasing an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.