Optivise Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.03 Million in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Optivise Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $342.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $258.83 and a twelve month high of $344.04.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

