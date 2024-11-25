4,313 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Bought by Unison Asset Management LLC

Unison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000. Deere & Company makes up about 0.9% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.8% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $710,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 99.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. HSBC cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.61.

NYSE DE opened at $448.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.22. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $448.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 21.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.97%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

