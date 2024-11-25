WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $58.72, with a volume of 2251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund by 37.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree SmallCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the small-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

