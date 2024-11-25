Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,298,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,151 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.1% of Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $802,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 40,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 131,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 25,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,630,896,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $513.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $480.57 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $575.70 and a 200-day moving average of $580.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.29, for a total transaction of $5,542,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,175,513.68. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.16, for a total transaction of $1,120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,197.76. This trade represents a 13.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,150 shares of company stock worth $20,651,865 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $767.00 to $718.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

