Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.26 and last traded at $43.26, with a volume of 4534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Gorman-Rupp Trading Up 1.8 %
Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is 51.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 317.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $62,000. Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 218.8% in the third quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth $209,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gorman-Rupp
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.