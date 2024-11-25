John R. Muse Sells 2,385 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) Director John R. Muse sold 2,385 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $405,831.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,416.48. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ NXST traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $170.51. The company had a trading volume of 88,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,669. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.38 and a 12-month high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 39.10%.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

