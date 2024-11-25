Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE: SRU.UN) recently:

11/21/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$28.00.

11/18/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$26.00.

11/18/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.00.

11/15/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$29.00.

10/28/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.50 to C$25.50.

10/9/2024 – SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$23.50 to C$26.00.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock traded up C$0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$25.73. 274,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,627. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a one year low of C$21.50 and a one year high of C$27.50. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.31.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

