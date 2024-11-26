Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.00.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $462.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.09. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $469.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.60. The stock has a market cap of $126.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.65. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.97%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

