Crossingbridge Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ)

Crossingbridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,998,000. DT Cloud Star Acquisition makes up approximately 3.1% of Crossingbridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DT Cloud Star Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000.

Get DT Cloud Star Acquisition alerts:

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

DTSQ stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Profile

DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DTSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.