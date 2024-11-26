Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in AutoNation by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.29.
AutoNation Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of AN opened at $179.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.45. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $197.18.
AutoNation Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
